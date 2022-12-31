Is cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $1.30, that puts it down -465.22 from that peak though still a striking 13.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $13.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.99K shares over the past three months.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.20%, and it has moved by -15.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.98%. The short interest in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.5 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return -162.50% in 2022.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc. insiders own 32.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.42%, with the float percentage being 22.79%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 2.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 million shares, is of Merlin Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.