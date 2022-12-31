Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO)

During the last session, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.24% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TMPO share is $15.15, that puts it down -1842.31 from that peak though still a striking 6.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $19.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 91.70K shares over the past three months.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TMPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) registered a -4.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.24% in intraday trading to $0.78 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.87%, and it has moved by -79.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 84.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TMPO is trading at a discount of -541.03% off the target high and -541.03% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 163.60% in 2022.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders