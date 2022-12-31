Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ)

During the last session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.33% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the YQ share is $3.78, that puts it down -85.29 from that peak though still a striking 70.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $95.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.98K shares over the past three months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. YQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) registered a 13.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.33% in intraday trading to $2.04 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.12%, and it has moved by 83.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.20%. The short interest in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is 90190.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 67.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.61% per annum.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 16 and January 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 7.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.75%, with the float percentage being 11.68%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 3.33% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of H Capital II Gp, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 67967.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24088.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $47453.0.