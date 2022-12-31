Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) Received An -70.75% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.78% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the IMH share is $1.35, that puts it down -694.12 from that peak though still a striking 29.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $6.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 57.42K shares over the past three months.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) trade information

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) registered a 10.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.78% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.09%, and it has moved by -26.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.63%. The short interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) is 64300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 98.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, IMH is trading at a discount of -8135.29% off the target high and -8135.29% off the low.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -919.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.98 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.82 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 94.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

IMH Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s Major holders

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. insiders own 31.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.66%, with the float percentage being 25.66%. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 3.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39006.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $30888.0.