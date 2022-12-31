How Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -90.79% YTD?

During the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.58% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the TMBR share is $21.00, that puts it down -1100.0 from that peak though still a striking 31.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 127.53K shares over the past three months.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) registered a 31.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.58% in intraday trading to $1.75 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.59%, and it has moved by 20.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.05%. The short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 3.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares have gone down -87.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.81% against 4.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 72.60% in 2022.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.30%, with the float percentage being 1.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 0.80% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $75268.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $79438.0.