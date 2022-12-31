How Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 306.10% YTD?

During the last session, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $11.57, that puts it down -15.82 from that peak though still a striking 77.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $285.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 201.97K shares over the past three months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $9.99 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.04%, and it has moved by -2.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 314.52%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 0.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hallador Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares have gone up 71.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 44.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.91 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.93 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 39.60% in 2022.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders own 13.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.84%, with the float percentage being 52.89%. Castleknight Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.11 million shares (or 3.36% of all shares), a total value of $6.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $3.43 million.