Given A -1694.12% Drop From High, Can Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. The 52-week high for the BNTC share is $3.05, that puts it down -1694.12 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $4.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 597.86K shares over the past three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BNTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.72% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -17.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.70%. The short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 81530.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 95.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BNTC is trading at a discount of -2252.94% off the target high and -2252.94% off the low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Benitec Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares have gone down -81.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.82% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -45.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 31.10% in 2022.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders own 8.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.39%, with the float percentage being 56.23%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 2.98% of all shares), a total value of $0.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Barclays Plc’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 74773.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86736.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30435.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $35304.0.