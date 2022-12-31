Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the FRSX share is $1.86, that puts it down -342.86 from that peak though still a striking 2.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $29.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.83K shares over the past three months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.84%, and it has moved by -35.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.63%. The short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 89.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, FRSX is trading at a discount of -852.38% off the target high and -852.38% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.29%, with the float percentage being 4.29%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 0.66% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.