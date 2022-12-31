For Risk-Tolerant Investors, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $14.41, that puts it down -311.71 from that peak though still a striking 37.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $118.93M, and the average trade volume was 144.24K shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. EYPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.53%, and it has moved by 9.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.48%. The short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 2.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.33, which implies an increase of 89.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, EYPT is trading at a discount of -1385.71% off the target high and -500.0% off the low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares have gone down -54.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.37% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.70% this quarter and then drop -25.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.75 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 42.60% in 2022.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.48%, with the float percentage being 100.22%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $42.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s that is approximately 12.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $10.71 million.