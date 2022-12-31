Following Its 52-Week Low, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)’S Share Price Rose 71.08% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -51.77%

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $36.71, that puts it down -114.05 from that peak though still a striking 71.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 881.60K shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FLNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $17.15 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.19%, and it has moved by -0.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.13%. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 6.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.29, which implies an increase of 29.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, FLNC is trading at a discount of -86.59% off the target high and 18.37% off the low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares have gone up 90.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.18% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -115.40% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.07 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $309.7 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -246.80% in 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders own 16.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.93%, with the float percentage being 63.64%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 5.11% of all shares), a total value of $55.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $8.57 million.