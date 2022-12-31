Following Its 52-Week Low, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH)’S Share Price Rose 15.15% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -81.21%

During the last session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. The 52-week high for the AWH share is $1.98, that puts it down -500.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $40.27M, and the average trade volume was 224.85K shares over the past three months.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AWH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.46%, and it has moved by -8.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AWH is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -809.09% off the low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares have gone down -54.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.57% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.8 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.67 million and $1.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.10% and then jump by 51.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.10%. While earnings are projected to return -60.20% in 2022.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders own 49.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.74%, with the float percentage being 31.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.