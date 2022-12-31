Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Has Lost -41.93% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the EVLV share is $4.88, that puts it down -88.42 from that peak though still a striking 39.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $379.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 603.53K shares over the past three months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. EVLV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $2.59 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.14%, and it has moved by -25.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.70%. The short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 48.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, EVLV is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and 22.78% off the low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares have gone up 0.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -226.67% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -650.00% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.77 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.16 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.85 million and $8.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.50% and then jump by 28.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 21.30% in 2022.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.75%, with the float percentage being 71.60%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.3 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $34.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of Data Collective IV GP, LLC’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $4.45 million.