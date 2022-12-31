Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Has Dropped -83.51% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.94% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ELEV share is $6.87, that puts it down -623.16 from that peak though still a striking 9.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $21.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 38.68K shares over the past three months.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ELEV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.3.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) registered a -5.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.94% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.00%, and it has moved by 5.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.51%. The short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 32450.000000000004 shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.17, which implies an increase of 81.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, ELEV is trading at a discount of -689.47% off the target high and -110.53% off the low.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elevation Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) shares have gone down -34.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.38% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -145.30% this quarter and then drop -104.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -248.60% in 2022.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Elevation Oncology Inc. insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.59%, with the float percentage being 81.36%. Aisling Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc’s that is approximately 10.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.