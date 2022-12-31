During The Past Six Months, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Shares Took An -53.23% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.55% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VLON share is $8.40, that puts it down -2796.55 from that peak though still a striking 27.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $4.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) registered a 2.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.91%, and it has moved by 17.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.25%. The short interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 97.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VLON is trading at a discount of -4037.93% off the target high and -4037.93% off the low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares have gone down -53.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.28% against 4.30.

While earnings are projected to return -92.90% in 2022.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 55.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.45%, with the float percentage being 47.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78888.0 shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $50464.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42392.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27118.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 22146.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14166.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9542.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $6104.0.