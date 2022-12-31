During The Past Six Months, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Shares Took An -40.04% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $12.00, that puts it down -287.1 from that peak though still a striking 7.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.88. The company’s market capitalization is $290.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67000.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 107.52K shares over the past three months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -22.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.62%. The short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.14 day(s) to cover.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.40% this quarter and then jump 27.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 53.30% in 2022.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 3.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.48%, with the float percentage being 79.08%. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.96 million shares (or 21.16% of all shares), a total value of $80.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.96 million shares, is of Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd’s that is approximately 10.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $48.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $4.7 million.