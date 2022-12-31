DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Declined -28.70% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $22.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.56K shares over the past three months.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

DSS Inc. (DSS) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.89%, and it has moved by -28.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.23%. The short interest in DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 94.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, DSS is trading at a discount of -1775.0% off the target high and -1775.0% off the low.

DSS Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 156.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.74 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.57 million and $7.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 187.80% and then jump by 108.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -262.10% in 2022.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

DSS Inc. insiders own 58.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.83%, with the float percentage being 6.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.52 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DSS Inc. (DSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.