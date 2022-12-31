Does Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WVE) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.79. The 52-week high for the WVE share is $7.05, that puts it down -0.71 from that peak though still a striking 83.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $599.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 681.41K shares over the past three months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.20%, and it has moved by 65.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.41%. The short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.57, which implies an increase of 18.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, WVE is trading at a discount of -142.86% off the target high and 57.14% off the low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares have gone up 120.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.83% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -316.70% this quarter and then jump 9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -59.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.2 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.32 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2022.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders own 16.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.28%, with the float percentage being 94.68%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.2 million shares (or 19.81% of all shares), a total value of $55.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.28 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 million.