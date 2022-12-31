Does Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Still Look Attractive After A -11.62% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $16.44, that puts it down -122.76 from that peak though still a striking 13.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $401.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 491.02K shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NNOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) registered a 4.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $7.38 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.62%, and it has moved by -30.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.05%. The short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 6.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.50, which implies an increase of 79.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.50 and $35.50 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of -381.03% off the target high and -381.03% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares have gone down -32.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.40% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 675.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.29 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 15.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.20%, with the float percentage being 19.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 5.16% of all shares), a total value of $30.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $4.9 million.