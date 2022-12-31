Could Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.75% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the APDN share is $7.35, that puts it down -342.77 from that peak though still a striking 62.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $21.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 million shares over the past three months.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APDN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) registered a 31.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.75% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.72%, and it has moved by 22.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.29%. The short interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is 2.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 58.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, APDN is trading at a discount of -201.2% off the target high and -80.72% off the low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) shares have gone up 134.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.08% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.00% this quarter and then jump 68.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 107.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.56 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.50%. While earnings are projected to return 54.80% in 2022.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.29%, with the float percentage being 8.41%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88668.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87412.0, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $64527.0.