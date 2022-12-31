Can NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -75.77% YTD?

During the last session, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.90% or -$0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $7.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) registered a -5.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.90% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.25%, and it has moved by -37.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.53%. The short interest in NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.70%. While earnings are projected to return -35.10% in 2022.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

NanoVibronix Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.18%, with the float percentage being 5.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.3 million shares (or 4.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.