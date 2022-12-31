Boom Or Bust? Where Will Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.59% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the VRAX share is $29.00, that puts it down -3872.6 from that peak though still a striking 26.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $9.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) registered a 10.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.59% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.96%, and it has moved by -53.35% in 30 days. The short interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -162.50% in 2022.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Virax Biolabs Group Limited insiders own 54.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.62%, with the float percentage being 1.37%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 36600.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $26718.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12196.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8903.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5416.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3953.0 market value.