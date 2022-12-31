Boom Or Bust: Where Does Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $11.37, that puts it down -1457.53 from that peak though still a striking 8.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $84.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 975.50K shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by -43.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.92%. The short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 121.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.97 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -46.40% in 2022.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc. insiders own 6.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.75%, with the float percentage being 48.11%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 18.23% of all shares), a total value of $79.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of EDBI Pte Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.