BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Is Down -34.70% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PHGE share is $2.14, that puts it down -1026.32 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 255.08K shares over the past three months.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) registered a -6.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.18% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by -34.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.26%. The short interest in BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies an increase of 96.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PHGE is trading at a discount of -5163.16% off the target high and -952.63% off the low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BiomX Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares have gone down -73.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.50% against 1.40.

While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2022.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc. insiders own 27.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.67%, with the float percentage being 28.62%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Johnson & Johnson’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58700.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $42851.0.