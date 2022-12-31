Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Has Been Falling -89.35% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BGRY share is $5.97, that puts it down -895.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $146.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 493.43K shares over the past three months.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.39%, and it has moved by -36.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.35%. The short interest in Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 4.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.55 day(s) to cover.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkshire Grey Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares have gone down -59.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.91% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.46 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.09 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.59 million and $5.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.50% and then jump by 101.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -164.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 65.00% per annum.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders own 6.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.15%, with the float percentage being 88.78%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 28.10% of all shares), a total value of $39.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.57 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 24.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.