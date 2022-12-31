Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM): Can A Stock That’s Down -95.18% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.04% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IONM share is $8.15, that puts it down -3034.62 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $5.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 104.69K shares over the past three months.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IONM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) registered a -7.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.04% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.37%, and it has moved by -35.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.05%. The short interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is 28000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.67, which implies an increase of 94.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, IONM is trading at a discount of -3361.54% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Assure Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) shares have gone down -82.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -170.83% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -700.00% this quarter and then jump 233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.27 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.55 million and $9.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.20% and then jump by 16.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.50%. While earnings are projected to return 88.70% in 2022.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Assure Holdings Corp. insiders own 24.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.12%, with the float percentage being 12.00%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6405.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9351.0 market value.