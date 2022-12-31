ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Have Dropped -67.86% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.49% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $1.23, that puts it down -241.67 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $25.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.65K shares over the past three months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) registered a -6.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.49% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.16%, and it has moved by -34.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.57%. The short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 93.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ASLN is trading at a discount of -1844.44% off the target high and -1011.11% off the low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares have gone down -29.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.92% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then drop -5.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.00%. While earnings are projected to return -14.10% in 2022.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.59%, with the float percentage being 31.61%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 39841.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14342.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38083.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $13709.0.