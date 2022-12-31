As The Stock Falls By -85.94% Year-To-Date, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.07% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the XOS share is $3.55, that puts it down -706.82 from that peak though still a striking -2.27% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $78.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 467.52K shares over the past three months.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Xos Inc. (XOS) registered a -7.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.07% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.04%, and it has moved by -30.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.88%. The short interest in Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) is 3.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.91 day(s) to cover.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xos Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xos Inc. (XOS) shares have gone down -75.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -183.33% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 682.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.31 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.43 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 311.30% in 2022.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc. insiders own 66.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.95%, with the float percentage being 26.90%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $6.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xos Inc. (XOS) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.