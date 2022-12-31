ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Has Been Falling -48.61% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the ALXO share is $23.20, that puts it down -105.86 from that peak though still a striking 48.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.82. The company’s market capitalization is $424.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 146.21K shares over the past three months.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $11.27 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.42%, and it has moved by 1.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.61%. The short interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 29.05 day(s) to cover.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares have gone up 36.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.30% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.00% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 24.90% in 2022.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.11%, with the float percentage being 103.77%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 23.81% of all shares), a total value of $78.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $10.5 million.