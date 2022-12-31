Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) Stock Dropped -4.71% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.36% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ALGS share is $12.59, that puts it down -1225.26 from that peak though still a striking 11.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $42.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 112.89K shares over the past three months.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ALGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) registered a -4.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.36% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.32%, and it has moved by -4.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.04%. The short interest in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.55, which implies an increase of 62.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ALGS is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -26.32% off the low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aligos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) shares have gone down -23.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.75% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.60% this quarter and then jump 36.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.54 million and $367k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.20% and then jump by 104.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.60% in 2022.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.20%, with the float percentage being 90.10%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $4.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.