After A 8.62% Jump In The Last Week, Does Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.55% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the RCON share is $1.60, that puts it down -26.98 from that peak though still a striking 60.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $43.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 255.37K shares over the past three months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RCON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) registered a -4.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.55% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.62%, and it has moved by 37.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.67%. The short interest in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 87.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RCON is trading at a discount of -693.65% off the target high and -693.65% off the low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.69 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 277.20% in 2022.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders own 4.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.78%, with the float percentage being 7.07%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 10.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 15122.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19053.0 market value.