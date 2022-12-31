Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Is Worth Evaluating At $8.94

During the last session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.56% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the ACET share is $21.87, that puts it down -144.63 from that peak though still a striking 15.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.56. The company’s market capitalization is $388.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 738.90K shares over the past three months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ACET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) registered a 4.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.56% in intraday trading to $8.94 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.06%, and it has moved by -50.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.95%. The short interest in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is 4.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.45, which implies an increase of 68.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ACET is trading at a discount of -325.06% off the target high and -134.9% off the low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adicet Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares have gone down -39.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.00% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.40% this quarter and then drop -680.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 263.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.56 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.47 million and $24.99 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 60.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders own 10.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.50%, with the float percentage being 123.48%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 17.38% of all shares), a total value of $66.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $6.94 million.