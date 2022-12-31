A Stock You Ought To Watch Is FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)

During the last session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.85% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the NOTE share is $12.30, that puts it down -94.31 from that peak though still a striking 30.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $793.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75700.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 155.59K shares over the past three months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NOTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) registered a 13.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.85% in intraday trading to $6.33 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.85%, and it has moved by 3.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.06%. The short interest in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.79 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.47 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -266.50% in 2022.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. insiders own 19.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.49%, with the float percentage being 29.28%. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $39.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.62 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12411.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.