A Quick Glance At Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Stock: It Is up 17.12% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -60.00 Percent

During the last session, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.87% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the VIRX share is $5.75, that puts it down -293.84 from that peak though still a striking 17.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $63.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.82K shares over the past three months.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) registered a 15.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.87% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.75%, and it has moved by -37.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.18%. The short interest in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viracta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) shares have gone down -60.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -172.00% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

VIRX Dividends

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s Major holders

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 12.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.57%, with the float percentage being 78.34%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $14.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.56 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 4.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 million.