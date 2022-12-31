A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE), As It Continued To Fall -98.74% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. The 52-week high for the TYDE share is $18.15, that puts it down -9452.63 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.91K shares over the past three months.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.21%, and it has moved by -35.02% in 30 days. The short interest in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is 1.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Cryptyde Inc. insiders own 8.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.80%, with the float percentage being 12.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 3.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 3.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.