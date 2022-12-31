A -450.46% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)

During the last session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the QMCO share is $5.75, that puts it down -427.52 from that peak though still a striking 8.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $107.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.04K shares over the past three months.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.93%, and it has moved by -14.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.04%. The short interest in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.08, which implies an increase of 73.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, QMCO is trading at a discount of -450.46% off the target high and -152.29% off the low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quantum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares have gone down -22.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.45% against 17.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.53 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.18 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.40%. While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Quantum Corporation insiders own 4.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.11%, with the float percentage being 68.22%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.18 million shares (or 43.80% of all shares), a total value of $22.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 27.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 7.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 20.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 7.76% of the stock, which is worth about $4.07 million.