A -3764.86% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)

During the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. The 52-week high for the FTFT share is $1.74, that puts it down -370.27 from that peak though still a striking 10.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $27.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.02K shares over the past three months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.89%, and it has moved by 3.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.69%. The short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.30, which implies an increase of 97.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.30 and $14.30 respectively. As a result, FTFT is trading at a discount of -3764.86% off the target high and -3764.86% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.90%. While earnings are projected to return 78.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders own 19.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.63%, with the float percentage being 0.79%. Lindbrook Capital, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $43518.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82769.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $35118.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 46446.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19707.0 market value.