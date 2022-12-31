89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ETNB share is $15.07, that puts it down -18.38 from that peak though still a striking 84.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $598.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 932.97K shares over the past three months.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

89bio Inc. (ETNB) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $12.73 this Friday, 12/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.22%, and it has moved by 59.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.26%. The short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 3.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 89bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares have gone up 292.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.52% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.30% this quarter and then jump 35.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -45.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.10% per annum.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.70%, with the float percentage being 91.57%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 38.24% of all shares), a total value of $25.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 19.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $1.57 million.