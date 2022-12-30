Will Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.37% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the SE share is $231.21, that puts it down -343.95 from that peak though still a striking 21.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.67. The company’s market capitalization is $24.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.06 million shares over the past three months.

Sea Limited (SE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.13.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sea Limited (SE) registered a -1.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.37% in intraday trading to $52.08 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by -2.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.31%. The short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 28.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.55, which implies an increase of 40.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $159.00 respectively. As a result, SE is trading at a discount of -205.3% off the target high and 23.2% off the low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sea Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sea Limited (SE) shares have gone down -21.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.12% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.50% this quarter and then jump 11.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.01 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.39 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.30%. While earnings are projected to return -13.30% in 2022.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders own 14.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.40%, with the float percentage being 86.79%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sea Limited (SE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc owns about 28.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.88 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.47 million, or about 3.97% of the stock, which is worth about $1.37 billion.