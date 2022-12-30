What Will Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Be Like After It Jumps -0.61% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.63% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the TKC share is $4.91, that puts it down -0.61 from that peak though still a striking 52.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $4.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.21K shares over the past three months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TKC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) registered a 5.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.63% in intraday trading to $4.88 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.94%, and it has moved by 4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.63%. The short interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.17, which implies a decrease of -17.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.12 and $5.60 respectively. As a result, TKC is trading at a discount of -14.75% off the target high and 56.56% off the low.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares have gone up 84.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.37% against -9.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $801.62 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.00% per annum.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.22%, with the float percentage being 4.22%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.85 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $57.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $7.64 million.