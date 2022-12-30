We Just Learned Something New! After Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG)’s -9.77% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.58% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OBLG share is $1.12, that puts it down -761.54 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OBLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) registered a 8.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.58% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by -33.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.00%. The short interest in Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, OBLG is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oblong Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oblong Inc. (OBLG) shares have gone down -61.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.62% against 7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 75.20% in 2022.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Oblong Inc. insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.20%, with the float percentage being 56.24%. Foundry Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 25.44% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oblong Inc. (OBLG) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 73548.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22799.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68542.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $21248.0.