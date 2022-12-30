UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Rose 55.93% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -11.05% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the USER share is $11.99, that puts it down -59.65 from that peak though still a striking 55.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. USER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

UserTesting Inc. (USER) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $7.51 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.27%, and it has moved by 1.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.76%. The short interest in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) is 8.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.57, which implies an increase of 0.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, USER is trading at a discount of -6.52% off the target high and 0.13% off the low.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UserTesting Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UserTesting Inc. (USER) shares have gone up 49.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.42% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.22 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.12 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.48 million and $45.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.20% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -47.80% in 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

UserTesting Inc. insiders own 14.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.72%, with the float percentage being 80.07%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.25 million shares (or 17.45% of all shares), a total value of $189.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.87 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 17.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $186.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UserTesting Inc. (USER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $8.37 million.