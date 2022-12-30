Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Shares Have Been Down About -99.00% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares were 5.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.19% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the TUEM share is $72.00, that puts it down -8574.7 from that peak though still a striking 31.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 119.11K shares over the past three months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) registered a 21.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.19% in intraday trading to $0.83 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -59.29%, and it has moved by -85.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.86%. The short interest in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is 10.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.15 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return 98.70% in 2022.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders own 52.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.03%, with the float percentage being 63.56%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 0.86% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of Tensile Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 48228.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37863.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32233.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $25306.0.