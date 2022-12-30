Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS)

During the last session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares were 6.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.15% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ELYS share is $3.47, that puts it down -1139.29 from that peak though still a striking 60.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $5.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ELYS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) registered a 7.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.15% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 145.25%, and it has moved by 51.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.71%. The short interest in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ELYS is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elys Game Technology Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) shares have gone down -62.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.50% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.8 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.23 million and $11.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.70% and then jump by 26.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2022.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology Corp. insiders own 30.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.82%, with the float percentage being 14.03%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.26 million shares (or 7.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 28916.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21256.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11486.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $8443.0.