The Time To Buy Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Is Now

During the last session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.02% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MREO share is $1.85, that puts it down -230.36 from that peak though still a striking 46.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $69.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 513.88K shares over the past three months.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. MREO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) registered a 7.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.02% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by -25.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.45%. The short interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 6.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 86.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MREO is trading at a discount of -792.86% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares have gone down -50.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.59% against 4.40.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.93%, with the float percentage being 56.93%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.76 million shares (or 14.32% of all shares), a total value of $18.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.04 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Investors owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.52 million.