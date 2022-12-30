The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Is Decrease -77.63%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s traded shares were 0.96 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.06% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the LEV share is $10.18, that puts it down -340.69 from that peak though still a striking 20.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $450.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LEV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) registered a 11.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.06% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.46%, and it has moved by -22.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.63%. The short interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is 10.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.15, which implies an increase of 44.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, LEV is trading at a discount of -203.03% off the target high and 13.42% off the low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lion Electric Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares have gone down -50.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 11.10.

While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2022.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

The Lion Electric Company insiders own 56.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.65%, with the float percentage being 19.98%. Power Corp of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 67.3 million shares (or 34.56% of all shares), a total value of $283.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $3.46 million.