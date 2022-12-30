The Future Belongs To Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NEA share is $15.62, that puts it down -39.71 from that peak though still a striking 8.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) trade information

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $11.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.27%, and it has moved by -2.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.89%. The short interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

NEA Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is 0.53, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)’s Major holders

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.41%, with the float percentage being 22.41%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.4 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $116.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.04 million shares, is of Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Bramshill Income Performance Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $8.6 million.