The Future Belongs To Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 3.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.84% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $22.10, that puts it down -703.64 from that peak though still a striking 19.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $372.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a 7.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.84% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.53%, and it has moved by -20.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.22%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 3.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.16 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.07 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -29.70% in 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.68%, with the float percentage being 45.11%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.53% of all shares), a total value of $185.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of Prime Movers Lab, LLC’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $6.92 million.