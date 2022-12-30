Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Received An -58.31% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s traded shares were 7.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.24% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SUNL share is $5.70, that puts it down -363.41 from that peak though still a striking 21.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $161.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SUNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) registered a 4.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.24% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.90%, and it has moved by -28.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.61%. The short interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is 3.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 59.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SUNL is trading at a discount of -225.2% off the target high and -42.28% off the low.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares have gone down -58.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -535.48% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -162.50% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.95 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.15 million and $28.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -65.10% and then drop by -32.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -328.70% in 2022.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.42%, with the float percentage being 99.25%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 8.94% of all shares), a total value of $9.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.