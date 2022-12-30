Should Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Revive After A -77.87% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the EW share is $131.73, that puts it down -77.87 from that peak though still a striking 9.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.13. The company’s market capitalization is $46.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.12 million shares over the past three months.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $74.06 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.60%, and it has moved by 0.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.43%. The short interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is 7.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.38, which implies an increase of 16.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, EW is trading at a discount of -35.03% off the target high and 8.18% off the low.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) shares have gone down -20.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.36% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 7.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.30%. While earnings are projected to return 82.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.41% per annum.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.67%, with the float percentage being 85.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,762 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 55.74 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $5.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.76 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 billion.