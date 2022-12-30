Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Are Up 20.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 4.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.19% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $2.21, that puts it down -2110.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $13.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.76 million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a 4.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.19% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.71%, and it has moved by -30.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.32%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 1.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 19.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.88%, with the float percentage being 1.10%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52582.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22594.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $14573.0.